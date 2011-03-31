Ex-SAC Trader Stefan Frank Shutters His Hedge Fund FISAM Capital After Massive Redemption

Photo: Tommy Ironic on Flickr

Stefan Frank, a former portfolio manager at SAC Capital, launched his own fund in 2009 after he left Steve Cohen’s firm in ’08.FISAM Capital is now shuttering because of one large redemption, Matthew Goldstein at Reuters reports.



FISAM is a tech-focused hedge fund.

The firm closed a few weeks ago after one significant investor took their money, and because the fund managed just under $100 million, Frank “found it difficult to keep trading.”

Frank worked for Steve Cohen for almost 10 years, overseeing a $500 million portfolio comprised mainly of tech stocks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.