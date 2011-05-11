FirstMark Capital's Amish Jani On The Flash-Sales Industry: Expect To See A Lot More Fragmentation

NEW YORK — On stage at SAI’s Startup 2011 event, Amish Jani spoke about Lot18, one of his portfolio companies at FirstMark Capital that just raised a $10 million round.



We ask him what’s so great about Lot18, and just how fragmented the flash sales industry is going to get.

Below is the audio of our conversation:

Amish Jani is Managing Director & Founder, FirstMark Capital. Jani focuses on software and systems investments in the enterprise, communications and digital media sectors, and serves on FirstMark Capital’s Investment Committee. Prior, he served as a partner with Pequot Ventures.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.