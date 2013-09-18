FirstMark Capital Just Hired The Star Entrepreneur Behind College Humour, Vimeo, And Busted Tees

Zach Klein In addition to being a solid entrepreneur, Abramson can also play the guitar

FirstMark Capital, the New York-based venture capital firm behind startups such as Pinterest, Aereo, and NewsCred, just hired two new venture partners.

They are Rick Nucci and Josh Abramson.

Nucci was the CTO of FirstMark-backed startup Boomi, which sold to Dell a couple years ago.

Abramson was one of four co-founders of College Humour, Vimeo, and Busted Tees. The others were Ricky Van Veen, Zach Klein, and Jakob Lodwick.

Everyone always said Abramson was the businessman’s businessman in the group.

