FirstEnergy plummets 45% in 2 days after investigators tie it to $60 million bribery scheme that just led to the arrest of Ohio House Speaker

FirstEnergy plummeted as much as 45% over the past two days after it was tied to an investigation that revealed a $US60 million bribery scheme and led to the arrest of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

The FBI arrested Householder on Tuesday in connection with a bribery investigation that focused on a law passed last year that bailed out two nuclear power plants in the state.

FirstEnergy was not directly named in the investigation, and was instead referred to as “Company A.” A subsidiary of FirstEnergy owns the two nuclear plants that were rescued by the state.

FirstEnergy had donated heavily to Householder’s campaign and his backers in the past gave tens of millions of dollars to a 501(c)(4) account that was secretly controlled by Householder.

FirstEnergy said in a statement that it has received subpoenas in connection with the investigation and intends to fully cooperate with authorities.

FirstEnergy, a utility company based in Ohio, has plummeted as much as 45% since a federal criminal complaint was issued on Tuesday that detailed a $US60 million bribery scheme and led to the arrest of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

The complaint alleged that a highly controversial bill that was passed in July 2019, HB 6, only went into law because of a $US60 million bribery scheme between Householder and “Company A.”

HB 6 was a financial rescue passage for two flailing nuclear power plants in Ohio that are owned and operated by a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, Harbour Energy. The bill added a new fee to all electric bills in the state and directed the state to bail out the plants in the form of annual payments of $US150 million through 2026.

At the same time, the bill eliminated subsidies for renewable power.

The bill had stalled in the legislature until Householder won Speaker in January of 2019. It passed seven months later and went into effect in October 2019.



Along with Householder, four others were arrested in connection with the investigation, including an adviser to Householder, a lobbyist, the former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, and an Ohio-based consultant.

The defendants were charged with “conspiracy to participate, directly or indirectly, in the conduct of an enterprise’s affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity,” according to the complaint.

US Attorney David DeVillers said on Tuesday that the plot is “likely the largest bribery scheme ever perpetrated against the state of Ohio.”

Many view the descriptions of “Company A” in the criminal complaint lining up with FirstEnergy. A subsidiary of FirstEnergy owns and operates the two nuclear power plants that were bailed out by taxpayers.

Additionally, FirstEnergy has made numerous campaign donations to Householder and his backers.

Also alleged in the complaint is that FirstEnergy paid tens of millions of dollars to Generation Now over the course of three years in exchange for HB 6 getting passed. Generation Now is a 501(c)(4) account that was secretly controlled by Householder, according to the complaint.



Generation Now was charged as a corporation in the federal investigation. Generation Now successfully defeated a campaign that attempted to put an initiative on the ballot to repeal HB 6 in the upcoming November election.

FirstEnergy said in a statement on Tuesday, “This afternoon, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) received subpoenas in connection with the investigation surrounding Ohio House Bill 6. We are reviewing the details of the investigation and we intend to fully cooperate.”

Shares of FirstEnergy fell as much as 33% to $US22.85 in Wednesday trades.

