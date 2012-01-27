FirstBank Super Bowl Ad Urges Viewers To Ignore Super Bowl Ads

For those Super Bowl viewers who can’t bear to miss one second of the game or the much-anticipated commercials, FirstBank is watching out for you. The bank’s first Super Bowl commercial from ad agency TDA Boulder encourages you to use the commercial break to go to the bathroom. To prove they’re serious, the rest of the ad consists only of FirstBank’s pitchman sitting in an armchair, doing mostly nothing.



This spot is sure to stand out among the traditionally epic Super Bowl commercials. It should also annoy any company whose ads follow—FirstBank is literally encouraging people not to watch them.

(Luckily for most brands, but not for most viewers, FirstBank’s commercial will only air in Colorado during the third and fourth quarter, according to the Denver Egoist.)

