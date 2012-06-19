First30Days Finds $5 Million Funding

New York-based First30Days, a startup offering help for on how to deal with life changes (switching to a Mac, divorce, changing careers, etc), released the beta version of its website and announced a $5 million Series A round led by Hearst Interactive Media, and angels like Time Warner chairman Dick Parsons.



Founder Ariane de Bonvoisin, former managing director of Time Warner’s Digital Media Venture Fund, also wrote a book, “The First 30 Days: Your Guide to Any Change,” which will be released by HarperCollins in May. Oh, and she’s our neighbour. Ariane, you should stop by and say hello. We don’t bite, often.

