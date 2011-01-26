11 Crazy Things I Saw As A First-Year Analyst On Wall Street

Nina Godiwalla had a wild couple of years on Wall Street.
She started off interning for JP Morgan, got great recommendations from her superiors, and then got a job as a first year analyst on the Capital Markets at Morgan Stanley.
She started off wide-eyed, driven, and nothing but ambitious and optimistic. Soon, she was earning more money than she knew what to do with, too busy and stressed to spend it, and dreaming about what else the world had to offer her, and vice-versa.
The great thing about working for an investment bank is that they bring a bunch of bright, talented, and well-rounded people together. But there’s a down-side, and Godiwalla wrote a book about both: Suits: A Woman On Wall Street.
It’s a funny, quick read about what your first year as an investment bank analyst is really like.
And it has tons of crazy stories like the 11 you’re about to read.
We’ve heard some crazy stories before (the guy who was found passed out in a closet with a nosebleed, some guy on the JPMorgan trading floor yelling “wh*re” every day, the guy who went nuts and trashed someone’s cubicle), but none are quite like hers.
Godiwalla was helping an associate send a fax.
When she pointed out that there was no one addressed in the 'To' box on the cover page, the associate said:
Just address it to Jose or Mario. They just use the same names over and over again anyway.
The same associate later told Nina that she was obviously just annoyed that a bunch of 'them' were taking huge chunks of their paychecks every year to finance their Welfare.
She wrote a performance review about him that called him a 'lawsuit waiting to happen.'
An Indian woman at the firm apparently was still accustomed to the bathrooms in India, so at work, she would put her feet on the toilet seat and squat over it.
Nina heard it rumoured that she was fired because she used to squat on the toilet.
The juiciest firm gossip was when a first year analyst posed naked in a magazine.
Godiwalla rushed out to get the latest Playguy and found the analyst, Christian Curry*, bare-naked for all to see.
Later, he was fired.
*Godiwalla doesn't use his real name.
A male analyst* who worked with Godiwalla wondered why he felt perpetually sleep-deprived or buzzed. It was so bad that he couldn't see clearly or walk straight.
Concerned about his health, he got it checked out. It took them a long time, but eventually doctors diagnosed him with vertigo due to high stress.
He got to miss a month of work to recover, and apparently, everyone was jealous of him. One says, 'Too bad it's not contagious.'
*Godiwalla graciously changed all of the names of the characters in her book.
Associates at Morgan Stanley earned trophies, or 'deal toys,' whenever they completed a deal, like say on an aeroplane company merger. The financiers treasured them; they were displayed them in trophy cases or at least in prominent positions on their desks.
So when one associate awoke one morning to find all of his aeroplane deal toys broken, he was devastated.
Apparently everyone assumed it was just a 'barbaric' copy centre worker.
But at the time, Godiwalla heard through firm gossip that a rival associate had broken the toys. Word got around because he bragged about cutting the wings off and taking out the small pilot and breaking off his head.
One criticism was that they didn't even know the right shade of 'Morgan Stanley blue.'
Godiwalla's MD often described them as 'stupid $*&ks.'
In the book, Godiwalla watches her co-analyst, 'Michael,' skate through the rigorous 2-year program by making friends with top associates. He even gets a business school recommendation from an influential superior early on.
'Michael' has connections, and he's able to do much less work than her.
Meanwhile, Godiwalla busts her butt and is known as the 'star analyst,' but sees little upside to the title besides being asked to do more work. Her superiors tell her it's because they really need their best analyst on this one.
She later learns that it's most important to play 'the game' and to 'use the firm like it uses her.'
A colleague of Godiwalla's who worked in M&A had a major breakdown.
He stayed at the firm for about three months after it, during which time he started bringing a Bible into work every day.
Then he quit; he found God.
Godiwalla's colleague, 'Natalia' worked really hard on a deal, only to be told that she couldn't come on the road show because they didn't want any women there.
At year end, the male members of Natalia's team went golfing for their analyst going-away event. Natalia and her manager, the only females, were told they could go to the spa. Natalia also got to go 'splurge' on a dinner.
They sugar-coated it by saying they wouldn't want her to be with clients that didn't want her there.
In an interview, Godiwalla told us that she couldn't believe the culture of wastefulness. Her colleagues seemed to enjoy wasting things just because they could.
A colleague of Godiwalla's, 'Natalia' set out one night to expense the most money possible at dinner. She'd just been told that the rest of her group males) were golfing for their analyst going-away event and that instead, she could go to a spa and splurge on an expensive dinner.
She chose the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City and told the waiter to bring their best. She ordered champagne, every dessert, and tons of food. They finished barely anything.
Godiwalla estimates she wasted enough expensed food in a week to feed a family of six.
Nine months into his first year, 'Scott' started seeing a psychiatrist because he was so stressed and depressed.
He pulled Godiwalla aside one day at work and told her that he was miserable, he hadn't slept in weeks, and he was hopeless. He said sometimes his superiors didn't let him out of work when he had an appointment with his psychiatrist.
Godiwalla was shocked at his appearance as he spoke to her - oily hair, dry crusty lips, nose hairs sticking out.
He was one of many to medicate their stress and worries away with pharmaceuticals.
Being an investment bank analyst is a tough job.
Godiwalla went to amazing parties with celebrities and got amazing seats at sports games, but in the end, she left. Her book, Suits: A Woman On Wall Street, will be out on February 28.
