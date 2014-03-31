The First Power Generating Wind Turbine Was This 60-Foot Monster

Green energy has been around for quite a while.

From GE: “In 1887, Charles F. Brush built the first power generating wind turbine in Cleveland, Ohio. It was a 4-ton, 60-foot monster with 144 blades and a long, comet-like tail. It generated just 12 kilowatts of electricity — enough supply no more than three modern American homes. Brush later merged his electric company with Thomas Edison’s GE.”

