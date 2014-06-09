Here's The First Vine Video Taken From Space

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman made Twitter history Sunday by sending out a Vine video from the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time. The short video shows a complete orbit of the ISS around Earth.

Wiseman has been tweeting regularly since boarding the ISS in May. It’s NASA’s latest social media push to try to raise awareness of the agency, reports The Guardian.

In his tweet, Wiseman explains the ISS is positioned along the “terminator line,” which is an imaginary line that separates the night and day sides of a planet. When the ISS is aligned with the line, it appears the sun never sets.

Twitter purchased the six-second video service in 2012. Twitter’s last space-related feat was back in 2009, when astronaut Mike Massimino sent out the first tweet from outer space:

“From orbit: Launch was awesome!! I am feeling great, working hard, & enjoying the magnificent views, the adventure of a lifetime has begun!”

