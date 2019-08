Nobody has seen a great white shark sleep - until now

Even the terrifying great white shark — the scariest fish in all the seven seas — drifts off to slumberland now and then. But, until recently, nobody had ever seen Jaws sleep.

Discovery Channel has shared a clip from one of the new shows in this year’s Shark Week, “Jaws of the Deep,” which includes the first-ever footage of a great white shark sleeping.

The shot, which was filmed by a robotic submersible, reveals that great whites never stop swimming even as they snooze. They slow down and cruise in a trance-like state, because if the shark ever stopped, water wouldn’t pass through its gills and it would be unable to breathe.┬áThere are some species of sharks that can breathe without swimming, but the great white isn’t one of them.

Check out the footage — which proves that not everyone looks like a perfect little angel when they sleep, below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Australian tourists got caught in the middle of a tiger shark feeding frenzy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.