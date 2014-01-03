The First 'Veronica Mars' Movie Trailer After $US5 Million Kickstarter Campaign

Kristen Bell is back as “Veronica Mars” in the first full trailer for the one-time TV show’s new feature-length film.

The silver screen sequel to the cult TV series was produced after fans contributed more than $US5 million to a Kickstarter campaign to fund the film.

The film opens in theatres on March 14, just one year after the online fundraiser began.

Mars (Kristen Bell), ex-boyfriend Logan (Jason Dohring), and the rest of the original cast reunite at their 10-year high school reunion in the new trailer nine years after the show’s 2007 cancellation. Watch below:

Bell released a first-look from the film at Comic Con in July:

