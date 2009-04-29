First US Swine Flu Deaths!?

So far, there have been no reported swine flu deaths in the US.



That may be about to change:

LAT: The Los Angeles County coroner’s office is investigating two recent deaths that officials say could be related to the recent global swine flu outbreak. However, no tests have come back positive for the swine flu, and medical examiners have not officially determined what caused the deaths.

…

Coroner’s spokesman Craig Harvey said Bellflower Medical centre reported the death of a 33-year Long Beach resident Monday afternoon from symptoms resembling swine flu.

“It’s that diagnosis that needs to be confirmed,” Harvey said. “An autopsy will be performed to establish the cause of death.”

