A Texas Man Receives The First Full Face Transplant In The U.S.

Dallas Wiens, a 25-year-old construction worker from Texas was the first person in the United States to receive a full face transplant (via ABC).



Two and a half years ago, the boom lift Wiens was operating hit a near-by power line and his head and face were severely burned. The accident left Wiens with only a lipless mouth, no other facial features, even his eye sockets were covered with skin taken from other parts of his body.

The 15-hour surgery took place at Brigham and Woman’s hospital in Boston in March with a team of more than 30 doctors, nurses, and anesthesiologists. The team took the skin, muscular nerves, and a piece of nasal bone from an anonymous donor to Wiens’ face. Wiens regained all sensation in his face, and he can smell again, however he is still blind.

Wiens said he could have lived without a face, but he went through with the dangerous procedure in hopes of feeling his daughter’s kiss on his face again. And today, father and daughter were reunited for the first time since Wiens received his new face on Good Morning America:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.