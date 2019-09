The CDC has confirmed the first US Swine Flu death. There was chatter yesterday about two possible deaths in Los Angeles County. This one is a 23-month child in Texas.



Meanwhile, Moody’s is out with some numbers on the potential cost of the Swine Flu.

It says a mild pandemic could claime 1.4 million lives and cost $330 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.