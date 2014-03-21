Check Out The First-Ever Tweets Of Tech's Most Famous Stars

In the same way that no one likes looking at pictures of themselves from middle school, rediscovering your first tweet can be embarrassing.

Today, to celebrate its 8th birthday, Twitter will give you easy access to your first ever post.

Many tech execs started tweeting ages ago and have racked up thousands of tweets. However, not all of them had a particularly grand Twitter debut. The first tweets run the gamut from insightful, cryptic, steriotypical (they’re just like us!), to the straight-up bizarre.

Here are the first 140-characters-or-fewer of some well-known tech execs.

Marc Andreesseen, venture capitalist

Twittering!

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) May 10, 2007

Travis Kalanick, CEO of Uber

What’s up…tbone in the house!!

— travis kalanick (@travisk) October 27, 2007

Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and CEO of Square

— Jack Dorsey (@jack) March 21, 2006

Dennis Crowley, CEO of Foursquare

chilling at work

— Dennis Crowley (@dens) July 5, 2006

Ben Silbermann, founder of Pinterest

…working, working, working. …but having fun

— Ben Silbermann (@8en) February 13, 2008

Alexis Ohanian, Co-founder of Reddit

email. hardcore email.

— Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) March 5, 2007

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook

enjoying a house where everyone else is sleeping

— Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) March 22, 2009

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX

Please ignore prior tweets, as that was someone pretending to be me :) This is actually me.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2010

Richard Branson, Founder and CEO of Virgin

It’s cold and will only get worse but at the moment it’s bearable. Holly and Sam are coping well as are the rest of the crew.

— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) October 22, 2008

Kevin Systrom, CEO of Instagram

Sitting with jack and Noah sipping on a tea

— Kevin S. (@kevin) June 29, 2006

Sergey Brin, founder of Google

Exploiting HTML 5 on mobile phones is going to be really and I mean really important

— Sergey Brin (@sergeybrinn) June 24, 2009

Mahbod Moghadam, founder of Rap Genius

Tweeuweeuweet, weeuweeuweet, weeuweeuweet…like a cop car

— Mabode (@mahbodmoghadam) April 10, 2009

Carl Icahn, activist investor

Twitter is great. I like it almost as much as I like Dell.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) June 20, 2013

Just for fun, check out some of the first tweets by Business Insider Tech staff…

Alyson Shontell, Senior Editor

— Alyson Shontell (@ajs) March 17, 2009

Jim Edwards, Deputy Editor

trying to contact comcast to see if they will talk to me for a story for Brandweek about companies that use twitter to respond to customers.

— Jim Edwards (@Jim_Edwards) September 16, 2008

Jay Yarow, Senior Editor

LEH Photos Please. (lame first twit)

— Jay Yarow (@jyarow) September 20, 2008

Nicholas Carlson, Chief Correspondent

