First tweets of the 2016 presidential candidates

The first tweets of 2016 presidential candidates range from GOP frontrunner Donald Trump telling his followers in 2009 to watch his appearance on “The Late Show” with then-host David Letterman, to Ohio Gov. John Kasich assuring the world know he’s “using Twitter for the first time.”

Other candidates similarly used their first tweet to announce that they were now using the social-media platform.

These tweets and others gained renewed attention Monday because the day marked Twitter’s anniversary.

Here are the first tweets — unless they have been deleted prior to Monday — from some of the 2016 presidential candidates:

Trump spoke of himself in the third person in his first tweet:

Be sure to tune in and watch Donald Trump on Late Night with David Letterman as he presents the Top Ten List tonight!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2009

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton thanked the creators of the ‘Texts from Hillary’ meme, which was her initial Twitter profile image:

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ first tweet — unsurprisingly — hit on an economic issue: Credit-card interest:

Are you tired of credit card companies charging you 20-30% interest? Tell us your story http://www.sanders.senate.gov/qa/creditcards.cfm

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 1, 2009

Kasich might have had one of the most basic entrances to the social media in the platform’s history:

is using Twitter for the first time.

— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) December 10, 2008

Cruz was simply confused:

Just joined Twitter. Trying to figure it out….

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 16, 2009

Sen. Marco Rubio, a now-departed presidential candidate, dedicated his first tweet to former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty. It didn’t get much interaction:

Gov. Pawlenty was impressive this morning at gopac

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 6, 2008

Sen. Lindsey Graham, another ex-2016 candidate:

Senator Graham spoke on the Senate floor this morning about President Obama’s plans to close the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay.

— Lindsey Graham (@GrahamBlog) April 30, 2009

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson had plenty of engagement with his inaugural tweet:

Today I’ve officially joined the twitterverse.

— Dr. Ben Carson (@RealBenCarson) February 15, 2013

2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney looks as if he may have deleted some tweets prior to this one:

US President Barack Obama’s first tweet was about the Iraq War:

Thinking we’re only one signature away from ending the war in Iraq. Learn more at http://www.barackobama.com

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 29, 2007

You can search the first tweets of any Twitter user here.

