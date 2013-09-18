Check Out The First-Ever Tweets Of Tech's Most Famous Execs, Like Marissa Mayer And Sheryl Sandberg

Google Mayer during her early Google days

In the same way that no one likes looking at pictures of themselves from middle school, re-discovering your first tweet can be embarrassing.

You used to have to scroll tiresomely through every old post to dig them up, but a new site called Topsy now allows you to bite-the-bullet with ease: simply type “from:[your Twitter handle]” into the search bar and sort by oldest and “All time.”

Because Twitter turned seven this year, many tech execs started tweeting ages ago and have racked up thousands of tweets. However, not all of them had a particularly grand Twitter debut. They run the gamut from boring, cryptic, self-endorsing, to just kind of bizarre.

Here are the first 140-characters-or-fewer of some well-known tech execs.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and CEO of Square

— Jack Dorsey (@jack) March 21, 2006

Dennis Crowley, CEO of Foursquare

chilling at work

— Dennis Crowley (@dens) July 5, 2006

Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo

Discovered the American Visionary Arts Museum in Baltimore — extremely cool in terms of art and its philosophies (http://www.avam.org/)

— marissamayer (@marissamayer) July 21, 2009

Alexis Ohanian, Co-founder of Reddit

email. hardcore email.

— Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) March 5, 2007

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook

enjoying a house where everyone else is sleeping

— Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) March 22, 2009

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX

Please ignore prior tweets, as that was someone pretending to be me :) This is actually me.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2010

Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett-Packard

RT: @eBayNews: In her own words: Meg Whitman on why she’s running for Calif. governor – Los Angeles Times http://ff.im/-1bTtZ

— Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) February 25, 2009

Kevin Systrom, CEO of Instagram

Sitting with jack and Noah sipping on a tea

— Kevin S. (@kevin) June 29, 2006

Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora

testing

— Adam D’Angelo (@adamdangelo) November 22, 2007

Rand Fishkin, CEO of Moz

Crafting my presentation for SMX Seattle on Monday

— Rand Fishkin (@randfish) June 2, 2007

Just for fun, check out some of the first tweets by Business Insider Tech staff…

Alyson Shontell, Senior Editor

— Alyson Shontell (@ajs) March 17, 2009

Jim Edwards, Deputy Editor

trying to contact comcast to see if they will talk to me for a story for Brandweek about companies that use twitter to respond to customers.

— Jim Edwards (@Jim_Edwards) September 16, 2008

Jay Yarow, Senior Editor

LEH Photos Please. (lame first twit)

— Jay Yarow (@jyarow) September 20, 2008

Nicholas Carlson, Chief Correspondent

Hello world. Welcome to me.

— Nicholas Carlson (@nichcarlson) October 19, 2007

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.