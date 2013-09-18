Check Out The First-Ever Tweets Of Tech's Most Famous Execs, Like Marissa Mayer And Sheryl Sandberg

In the same way that no one likes looking at pictures of themselves from middle school, re-discovering your first tweet can be embarrassing.
You used to have to scroll tiresomely through every old post to dig them up, but a new site called Topsy now allows you to bite-the-bullet with ease: simply type “from:[your Twitter handle]” into the search bar and sort by oldest and “All time.”
Because Twitter turned seven this year, many tech execs started tweeting ages ago and have racked up thousands of tweets. However, not all of them had a particularly grand Twitter debut. They run the gamut from boring, cryptic, self-endorsing, to just kind of bizarre.
Here are the first 140-characters-or-fewer of some well-known tech execs.
Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and CEO of Square
— Jack Dorsey (@jack) March 21, 2006
Dennis Crowley, CEO of Foursquare
chilling at work
— Dennis Crowley (@dens) July 5, 2006
Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo
Discovered the American Visionary Arts Museum in Baltimore — extremely cool in terms of art and its philosophies (http://www.avam.org/)
— marissamayer (@marissamayer) July 21, 2009
Alexis Ohanian, Co-founder of Reddit
email. hardcore email.
— Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) March 5, 2007
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook
enjoying a house where everyone else is sleeping
— Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) March 22, 2009
Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX
Please ignore prior tweets, as that was someone pretending to be me :) This is actually me.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2010
Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett-Packard
RT: @eBayNews: In her own words: Meg Whitman on why she’s running for Calif. governor – Los Angeles Times http://ff.im/-1bTtZ
— Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) February 25, 2009
Kevin Systrom, CEO of Instagram
Sitting with jack and Noah sipping on a tea
— Kevin S. (@kevin) June 29, 2006
Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora
testing
— Adam D’Angelo (@adamdangelo) November 22, 2007
Rand Fishkin, CEO of Moz
Crafting my presentation for SMX Seattle on Monday
— Rand Fishkin (@randfish) June 2, 2007
Just for fun, check out some of the first tweets by Business Insider Tech staff…
Alyson Shontell, Senior Editor
— Alyson Shontell (@ajs) March 17, 2009
Jim Edwards, Deputy Editor
trying to contact comcast to see if they will talk to me for a story for Brandweek about companies that use twitter to respond to customers.
— Jim Edwards (@Jim_Edwards) September 16, 2008
Jay Yarow, Senior Editor
LEH Photos Please. (lame first twit)
— Jay Yarow (@jyarow) September 20, 2008
Nicholas Carlson, Chief Correspondent
Hello world. Welcome to me.
— Nicholas Carlson (@nichcarlson) October 19, 2007
