Check Out The First-Ever Tweets Of Tech's Most Famous Execs, Like Marissa Mayer And Sheryl Sandberg

Jillian D'Onfro
Marissa mayer early onGoogleMayer during her early Google days

In the same way that no one likes looking at pictures of themselves from middle school, re-discovering your first tweet can be embarrassing.

You used to have to scroll tiresomely through every old post to dig them up, but a new site called Topsy now allows you to bite-the-bullet with ease: simply type “from:[your Twitter handle]” into the search bar and sort by oldest and “All time.”

Because Twitter turned seven this year, many tech execs started tweeting ages ago and have racked up thousands of tweets. However, not all of them had a particularly grand Twitter debut. They run the gamut from boring, cryptic, self-endorsing, to just kind of bizarre.

Here are the first 140-characters-or-fewer of some well-known tech execs.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and CEO of Square

Dennis Crowley, CEO of Foursquare

Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo

Alexis Ohanian, Co-founder of Reddit

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX

Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett-Packard

Kevin Systrom, CEO of Instagram

Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora

Rand Fishkin, CEO of Moz

Just for fun, check out some of the first tweets by Business Insider Tech staff…

Alyson Shontell, Senior Editor

Jim Edwards, Deputy Editor

Jay Yarow, Senior Editor

Nicholas Carlson, Chief Correspondent

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.