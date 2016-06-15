A transgender woman just appeared on the cover of Women's Running magazine for the first time ever

Amelia Gapin just became the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover of Women’s Running magazine.

The publication’s editor-in-chief Jessie Sebor said the Brooklyn-based distance runner was the natural choice.

“Amelia’s bravery, openness and tough-runner spirit makes her a wonderful role model for Women’s Running’s growing community — she’s certainly an inspiration to everyone on our team, myself included,” Sebor told People.

Gapin revealed that, to her, the cover represents acceptance.

In Gapin’s interview for “The Body Issue,” she spoke about her passion for the sport, her future race plans, and her love for pop punk music. She also shared what being on the cover means to her.

“Being a transgender woman on the cover of a magazine dedicated to women says people like me are not just being seen, but being seen for who we are,” Gapin said in Women’s Running. “It’s a feeling of acceptance, inclusivity and being welcomed.”

The athlete took to Twitter just before the magazine hit newsstands to comment on what her cover photo means for transgender people.

The issue came out days after the terror attacks on a gay nightclub in Orlando. Gapin hoped it could bring some positivity to the LGBT community.

It’s weird timing for this, but I hope it can be some positivity for trans people today.

— Amelia Gapin (@EntirelyAmelia) June 13, 2016

She voiced her unwavering dedication to transgender rights.

It’s a scary time to have any visibly, let alone visibility like this, but I refuse to hide myself or ever stop fighting for trans people

— Amelia Gapin (@EntirelyAmelia) June 13, 2016

And shared some powerful words about embracing her identity.

Trans people can be anything we want to be and we should not be forced to live our lives in secret or live in fear. I refuse to.

— Amelia Gapin (@EntirelyAmelia) June 13, 2016

Galpin also reminded everyone that she’s more than just the first transgender cover star of Women’s Running.

“I think a lot of times people get pigeonholed into being just one thing, especially when they’re a vocal advocate for that thing,” she told the magazine. “But I’m more than just a trans person. I’m an engineer, a startup co-founder, a wife, a nerd, a feminist and a thousand other things too.”

