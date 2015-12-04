The first transgender candidate is running for office in Venezuela

Tamara Adrian is running for Venezuelan parliament, making her the first transgender candidate running for office in Venezuela.

On top of being the first election featuring a transgender woman, it is also the first election in 17 years in which opposition parties might win, according to political analysts.

“This shouldn’t surprise anyone,” Adrian, a college professor and lawyer, said at a press conference. “The ability to do a job, the ability to carry out a profession, has nothing to do with colour of skin, religion or sex, with sexual orientation, gender identity, or with a person’s physical abilities.”

Adrian is the first transgender person to run for a major office in any South American country. As well as being a lawyer and professor, she is a human rights advocate with a focus on freeing political prisoners.

She said that she decided to run for office after Venezuela passed a law requiring 50% of candidates to be female. However, she’s forced to run under her given name, Thomas, because Venezuela won’t recognise her other one. Of course, Adrian would like to change that.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.