Fans finally have their first look at Idris Elba as the Gunslinger and Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black. Stephen King’s popular sci-fi series has been adapted into a major motion picture which hits theatres on August 4, 2017.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.