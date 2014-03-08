John Oliver Mocks Breaking News In First Trailer For HBO Show 'Last Week Tonight'

In November, “Daily Show” correspondent John Oliver announced he would be leaving the Comedy Central news show to host a similar program on HBO called “Last Week Tonight.”

The new show premieres April 27 and will air on Sunday nights at 11pm, providing a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.

But don’t expect Oliver to break news “as it happens,” as he assures the show will only be covering news that happened throughout the week.

