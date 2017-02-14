Here's the first trailer for Apple's reality TV show 'Planet of the Apps'

Apple ‘Planet of the Apps’

Apple has released the first trailer for “Planet of the Apps,” its reality TV show where entrepreneurs and app developers pitch their ideas to a panel of experts.

9to5Mac reports that Apple executive Eddy Cue spoke at Recode’s Code Media conference on Monday along with producer Ben Silverman.

Silverman explained that the concept of the show was created by Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am, who then pitched it to Apple.

Will.i.am is one of the show’s judges, alongside Gary Vaynerchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jessica Alba.

In the trailer, Apple Music host Zane Lowe refers to the panel of judges as “four of the world’s most culturally influential entrepreneurs.”

In each episode, developers pitch their apps to the judges, who will then decide if they want to mentor the companies or not. After the apps are built, developers will pitch to VC fund Lightspeed Venture Partners for the chance to raise $US10 million (£7.9 million) in funding. 9to5Mac says that Apple will also feature winning apps in the App Store.

“Planet of the Apps” will be released on Apple Music in the Spring, 9to5Mac reports.

Watch the full trailer for “Planet of the Apps” here:

The “Planet of the Apps” trailer was released one day after the trailer for another upcoming Apple Music show: “Carpool Karaoke”. Apple acquired the rights to James Corden’s regular feature, and is expanding it to feature other presenters. That show will arrive on Apple Music this year.

Here’s the trailer for “Carpool Karaoke”:

