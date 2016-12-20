Watch the first trailer for the 'Blade Runner' sequel starring Ryan Gosling

The first footage from the “Blade Runner” sequel starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling was just released.

The minute-and-a-half video from “Blade Runner 2049” features what looks to be the first meeting between Gosling’s Officer K and the original 1982 film’s star Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard.

Set to hit theatres in October, 2017 in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D, “Blade Runner 2049” boasts the original director, Ridley Scott, as an executive producer, and “Arrival” director Denis Villeneuve at the helm of the sequel.

According to producer Alcon Entertainment, here’s the synopsis:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

It also stars Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, and Sylvia Hoeks.

Watch the first footage from “Blade Runner 2049” below:

