5 things you should know before dyeing your hair, according to a stylist

If you’ve never dyed your hair before, there are a few things you should know before trying it at home or at the salon.

Make sure to research exactly what you want beforehand, and be prepared for it to take longer than you thought.

Hair dye and bleach can change the natural texture of your hair.

Rainbow colours will fade much faster than natural hair hues.

If you’ve never dyed your hair (in a salon or at home), colouring it for the first time can be pretty intimidating.

Although celebrities like Kim Kardashian make switching up their hair colour look easy, the truth is that it’s a pretty demanding process.

Here are the most important things hairstylists want you to know before you dye your hair for the first time.

Be sure to research exactly what you want.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images Know what you’re getting yourself into.

You probably have an idea of what type of colour service you would like, but it’s still important to do plenty of research before heading to the salon or buying dye from the store.

“Do your due diligence and make sure you have inspiration photos,” hairstylist and salon owner Maureen McCarthy told Insider. “In regards to colouring from the store, know that the colour on the box is not taking into consideration what’s on your head. The same colour on three different people can yield three different results even in a salon.”

Scour the internet for different types of hair-colour inspiration before dyeing your hair, and save photos to show the stylist exactly what colour you want if you’re going to a salon.

The process might take more time than you thought.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images Be prepared for the process to take hours or even days.

Once you know the look you are aiming for, consult your hairstylist (or the directions of the home treatment) to make sure you fully understand how much of a time commitment dyeing your hair will be.

You should also make sure to research how many applications it may take to reach your specific hair goals. Sometimes, it will take more than one trip to the salon or more than one box of dye to achieve your desired look.

“Celebrities like the Kardashians have brown hair one day, blonde the next, and sometimes these can be eight-hour projects or even a hairpiece,” McCarthy said. “It can be a process to get to your desired colour. Your blonde isn’t my blonde, your auburn isn’t my auburn. Sometimes it takes more than one visit to reach your ultimate goal.”

Dyeing your hair can be a big financial investment.

Screenshot via Mad Money/Big City Pictures The upkeep can be costly.

Your new colour will likely require some upkeep after the initial dye. You might have to frequent the salon often to keep your colour from fading or splurge on special shampoo and conditioner made for colour-treated hair.

McCarthy suggests that those interested in colouring their hair should make sure that the financial aspect and time commitment surrounding colour-treated hair fits into their lifestyle.

Dyeing your hair can change its texture.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Mireya Acierto /Getty Images Bleach, especially, can change the texture of your hair.

Dye can alter the natural texture of hair over time. Certain colour services are harsher on the hair than others, especially those that require longer and more frequent treatments like bleaching.

“Make sure you have a full consultation of any expectations. You should know that colouring the hair can change the texture and even the volume of your hair,” McCarthy told Insider.

Rainbow colours fade faster than natural ones.

Frazer Harrison/GettyImages To achieve rainbow hair, you usually have to bleach it first.

“Rainbow-coloured hair usually requires the most maintenance because it fades faster than traditional hair colours,” McCarthy said.

If you don’t bleach your hair prior to adding a rainbow colour, it might not show up exactly the way you want it, especially if you have darker hair.

