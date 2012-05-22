Check Out The First Teaser Trailer For The New 'James Bond' Film 'Skyfall'

Photo: MGM, Columbia Pictures

Here it is. We finally get a look at the long awaited 23rd “James Bond” film: “Skyfall.” Not much is given away in terms of plot for Daniel Craig‘s third outing as 007, but we are treated to the obvious gun shooting sequences and some exciting action scene snippets.



But more intriguing than that are the row of coffins topped with British flags, someone (presumably James) falling off a building and a shadow of possibly the newest Bond villain played by a blond-wig wearing Javier Bardem. We all know how evil Bardem can get while wearing a wig.

“Skyfall” also stars British actress Naomie Harris (the girl seen shaving James in the teaser), French actress Bérénice Marlohe, Ralph Fiennes and Judi Dench in what might be her last appearance as “M.” Director Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”, “Jarhead”) is taking his first Bond duties with this film.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the James Bond film series, starting back in 1962 with Sean Connery in “Dr. No.” Considering the original studio behind Bond, MGM, had to file for bankruptcy and this film was delayed for years, it’s a miracle “Skyfall” is releasing this October.

Check out the teaser below.

