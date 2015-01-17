Taco Bell Taco Bell has started a social media campaign to save its first restaurant from demolition.

The world’s first Taco Bell is in danger of being demolished.

The building in Downey, Ca., has been vacant since December and is under “imminent threat of demolition,” the Downey Patriot reports citing a local conservationist group.

Taco Bell founder Glen Bell first opened the restaurant in 1962.

The building was later taken over by the fast food restaurant Seafood & Tacos, which closed in December.

Taco Bell has started a social media campaign to keep the building intact.

“This is a very special place in our history, and for the entire Taco Bell community,” a Taco Bell spokesperson told the Consumerist. “For passionate Taco Bell fans who want to share their support, we encourage them to use #savetacobell in social media.”

Here’s a more recent picture of the building.

Here’s what people are saying about the building on Twitter.

#SaveTacoBell oh mi gosh i’ve never been there but its an important RELIC TO THE TACO BELL

— Enzo Smith (@EnzoSmith2) January 15, 2015

I don’t know if I can sleep tonight knowing @tacobell history might be destroyed. So so sad. #SaveTacoBell

— Ken Storey (@klstorey) January 15, 2015

Turn the first @tacobell into a retro tb with the original menu! #SaveTacoBell

— Ryan Kingsland (@RMKingsland) January 15, 2015

#savetacobell Save Downey’s Historic Taco Bell! If need be please move the building to a new location.

— retroC00L (@retroC00L1) January 16, 2015

What if the corporation bought it and restored it as a Taco Bell museum? #savetacobell

— Vince Teachout (@teachv) January 15, 2015

#SaveTacoBell This building is a piece of history. Please preserve it. It would be sad to see it go.

— Mister FitShace (@MisterFitShace) January 15, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.