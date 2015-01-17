The World's First Taco Bell Is In Danger Of Being Demolished

Hayley Peterson
Taco BellTaco BellTaco Bell has started a social media campaign to save its first restaurant from demolition.

The world’s first Taco Bell is in danger of being demolished.

The building in Downey, Ca., has been vacant since December and is under “imminent threat of demolition,” the Downey Patriot reports citing a local conservationist group. 

Taco Bell founder Glen Bell first opened the restaurant in 1962.

The building was later taken over by the fast food restaurant Seafood & Tacos, which closed in December.

Taco Bell has started a social media campaign to keep the building intact.

“This is a very special place in our history, and for the entire Taco Bell community,” a Taco Bell spokesperson told the Consumerist. “For passionate Taco Bell fans who want to share their support, we encourage them to use #savetacobell in social media.”

Here’s a more recent picture of the building. 

Here’s what people are saying about the building on Twitter.

