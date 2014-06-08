This Is The First-Ever Vine Posted From Space

American astronaut Rick Wiseman, whom we wrote about earlier this week, has posted the first-ever Vine from space.

It’s way cool.

Wiseman posted a sped up tracking shot of Earth’s terminator line — the point at which its surface is divided into “night” and “day” by the sun — as seen from the International Space Station.

Of course, the sun never sets in space, so when you’re orbiting the Earth, all you see is the sun going around and around:

