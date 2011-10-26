First Solar CEO Unexpectedly Steps Down And The Stock Dives 19%

Shares of First Solar soared 8% yesterday when Yingli Green Energy, a solar panel competitor, said demand was robust in Germany and Italy.



And out of the blue today, First Solar unexpectedly announced that its CEO Rob Gillette would be stepping down. That’s often a red flag for investors. The stock is down 19%.

Check out the chart of First Solar:

Photo: Yahoo Finance

