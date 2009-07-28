First Solar's Impressive Track Record Of Beating "Estimates"

Jay Yarow

First Solar (FSLR) reports earnings on Thursday. We haven’t seen any thorough analyst reports previewing the quarterly results, but here’s what we know: the company is really good at beating the earnings it told analysts to expect.

First Solar isn’t Apple-good at the earnings “estimate” game–Apple beats earnings by 39% on average–but it still does well.

