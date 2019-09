Standard and Poor’s is giving First Solar (FSLR) a nice promotion, adding it to the S&P 500 to replace Wyeth who is being acquired by Pfizer (PFE).



While analysts might have their doubts about the company, there’s no question it is the leader in the solar space.

