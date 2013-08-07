First Solar Tanks After Earnings

First Solar is tanking after hours.
Benzinga says Q2 EPS came in at $US0.39 against $US0.53 consensus and off 76% YOY.
The company also lowered its year-end guidance for both earnings and revenue.
Meanwhile, the company said it had acquired GE solar property:
The Company also announced the acquisition of all of GE’s (NYSE: GE) cadmium telluride (CdTe)solar intellectual property and entered into a technology collaboration agreement with GE, with the intent to advance thin-film solar cells and modules.
Shares have come up a bit but were down nearly 7% at one point.
More to come …
