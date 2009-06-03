First Solar Still European Solar Panel Of Choice

While there’s been some concern over First Solar (FSLR) competing with falling polysilicon prices, Pacific Crest says, it “remains the product of choice in the European market.”



That’s based on conversations Pacific Crest had visiting the old country. Even with polysilicon at $60-$80, First Solar still has a “40 cents-per-watt installed cost-per-watt advantage, which delivers lower-levelized cost of electricity (LCOEs) and superior (double-digit) internal rate of return (IRRs),” writes Pacific Crest. They also think that First Solar is in a position to be more aggressive with pricing.

While the news of Ecocern going bust is of concern, First Solar managed to nab another long term deal with PfalzSolar. Ecocern is the parent company of Ecostream which accounts for 5-6% of First Solar’s contracts. We’d also note that New Energy Finance says it thinks buyers will pick up the solar arm of Ecocern.

