First Solar Shares Are Going Totally Nuts

First Solar shares are up 18.75% after the largest solar panel manufacturer in the U.S. crushed earnings forecast.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $US2.28, compared with $US0.99 expected. Unadjusted earnings came in at $US1.94/share.

Net sales were $1.3 billion in the quarter, up 74% from Q2 and from the prior quarter and 204% from Q3 2012.

Here’s the chart:

