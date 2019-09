First solar shares are up 18 per cent today as the company revised guidance upward.



The stock popped nearly $3 this afternoon on the news.

The company now projects $4 to $6 2015 EPS, compared with $3.28 estimates, according to Bloomberg.

Here’s the chart:

Yahoo

