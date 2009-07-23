First Solar Sets Up Shop In France

First Solar (FSLR), in partnership with French utility EDF, announced that it is building France’s largest solar manufacturing plant.

First Solar will build and operate the facility. EDF will pay for half of the factory, and get first access to the factory’s output for the next 10 years. The total investment is supposed to be 90 million euros, or $126 million.

The factory will crank out 100 MW worth of solar panels annually. It is expected to be built in the second half of 2011.

France is pushing to install 500 MW of solar panels in the country by 2012. With this deal, First Solar is well positioned to own the French solar market.

