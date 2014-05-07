First Solar Is Jumping After Earnings

First Solar shares are up nearly 4% after-hours after announcing higher guidance 2014 guidance for earnings, margins and operating income.

Q1 earnings for the Tempe-based solar systems provider came in at $US1.10, a 66% increase from Q1 2013. Net sales hit $US950 million, a 26% increase from Q1 2013.

The firm also announced improved new bookings. Here’s the full quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year rundown:

See the release here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.