First Solar Nabs A Deal To Build 48 MW Plant In Nevada

First Solar (FSLR) announced that it’s entered an agreement to design, engineer and construct a 48 MW solar power plant for Sempra Generation, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE).



Sempra will own and operate the power plant after First Solar builds it. The plant will be located 40 miles southeast of Las Vegas. This will give Sempra 58 MW of solar power, as it already has 10 MW in place from a previous First Solar project.

Construction of the plant starts in 2009 and wraps by 2010. There is no word on the price of the deal, though we placed a message with First Solar’s spokesperson. If we hear anything, we will update.

