First Solar Is Roaring Higher

Shares in Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer and distributor First Solar are up more than 10% this morning on higher guidance.

At its latest analyst meeting, the company said it sees FY 2013 EPS beating its own guidance.’

Meanwhile FY14 revenues will come in at $US3.7B-$4.0B versus a consensus $US3.77B.

Here are the slides — full-year EPS beat:

And revenue guidance:

