First Solar Hires Lobbyist To Grab Bailout Dough

First Solar (FSLR) has hired Dennis Fitzgibbons as vice president of federal affairs. He previously served as chief of staff for the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce committee.



Undoubtedly, he will bend the ear of politicians in Washington about solar energy, and help secure money where possible for First Solar. With all the stimulus spending and the administration being enamoured with clean tech, many companies are bringing on people to deal with the government.

Complete Release:

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced the appointment of Dennis Fitzgibbons as vice president, federal affairs. In this new position, Fitzgibbons is responsible for leading the Company’s federal government affairs activities in the U.S. He will report directly to Mike Ahearn, First Solar chief executive officer.

“We are pleased that Dennis has joined the First Solar team. He has a wealth of experience in dealing with climate change and renewable energy issues that impact the Company, and his efforts will support our mission of providing clean, affordable solar electricity,” said Ahearn.

Most recently, Fitzgibbons served as chief of staff for the Committee on Energy and Commerce in the U.S. House of Representatives. In this position he has participated in major legislative policy debates and development relating to energy. Prior to this role, Fitzgibbons served as director of public policy for Daimler Chrysler. There he was responsible for developing, coordinating, implementing and communicating the company’s positions on major public policy issues, ensuring consistency across major markets and aligning positions within business strategies.

Fitzgibbons earned a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College.

