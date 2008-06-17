First Solar (FSLR), SunPower (SPWR), Evergreen (ESLR): Margins To Expand, Driving Stocks Higher

Following meetings at InterSolar 2008, the top event in the solar industry, Cowen is even more bullish on the solar sector. The firm believes there will be milder ASP (Average Selling Price) declines than investors have feared, and that margins should grow given cost declines.



Cowen reiterates OUTPERFORM on First Solar (FSLR), Evergreen Solar (ESLR), SunPower (SPWR), Ascent Solar (ASTI), Energy Conversion Devices (ENER), Hoku (HOKU), Suntech Power (STP), and Trina Solar (TSL).

