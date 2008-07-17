First Solar (FSLR), SunPower (SPWR): Spanish Subsidy Cut Proposal Now Officially On Table

Collins Stewart says the rumoured Spanish subsidy proposal that sent solar stocks into freefall was officially put forth by Spain’s General Secretary of Energy. Again the proposal calls for a 300MW cap on the feed-in tariff, which could be a major negative to a cadre of solar stocks that have Spanish exposure.

One (sort of) good piece of news out of Collins Stewart is that they believe the 300MW level in the proposal is in the worst case scenario, as Spanish industry trade groups are actively lobbying for a cap of 480MW.

Hopefully SunPower’s (SPWR) strong quarter and the fact that the possible Spanish cuts have already been factored into solar stocks will not cause major sell-offs. As a reminder, First Solar (FSLR) has the least exposure to Spain of any major solar stocks.

These 5 stocks are among those solar companies that have more than 50% exposure to Spain:

Yingli Green Energy (YGE)

SunPower (SPWR)

Suntech Power (STP)

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Solarfun Power (SOLF)

