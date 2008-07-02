First Solar (FSLR): Spanish Risk Minimal...For Now

Yesterday, when Spain came forward with a draconian solar subsidy cut proposal, solar stocks tanked. Of course reduced subsidies anywhere are a negative for an industry that thrives off of these policies. First Solar’s historical exposure to Spain has been low, however, so the stock quickly rallied.



Specifically:

In 2007, FSLR received 91% of its revenue from Germany

Subsidy risk in Germany has cooled of

On word of the Spanish subsidy proposal, FSLR dropped to from $270 to near $260. By the end of the day, it was back above $270 and is now up to $273 in early trading today. In fact, Deutsche and others continue to bang the drum on FSLR as they see the behemoth as a safe harbor from the Spanish uncertainty.

Based on FLSR’s historical performance, yesterday’s recovery makes sense. But here’s our question for FLSR bulls: How much of the huge growth FSLR investors are counting on (see the 30X revenue multiple) is supposed to come from Spain?

