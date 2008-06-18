First Solar (FSLR) Moving Into France, Reducing Reliance on Germany

First Solar (FSLR) investors are justifiably concerned about the company’s concentration in Germany: 91% of 2007 revenues came from the country. Therefore, AmTech was encouraged to learn about inroads FSLR is making in France with a large customer, EDF Energies Nouvelles.
EDF announced that they will be using FSLR modules for the construction of a 7 megawatt solar farm in mainland France. The plant should begin service by the end of the year. Here are AmTech’s key points:
- While not a huge revenue number (~$17M assuming Q108 ASPs), Illustrates traction in new geographies with favourable economics such as France
- EDF announced it has commissioned projects in Italy and the United States as well (we assume using future allocations of FSLR modules).
- Illustrates continued sold-out status of FSLR modules as EDF recently increased contract with FSLR.
AmTech reiterares BUY on FLSR into earnings season.
