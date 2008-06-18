First Solar (FSLR) Moving Into France, Reducing Reliance on Germany

First Solar (FSLR) investors are justifiably concerned about the company’s concentration in Germany: 91% of 2007 revenues came from the country. Therefore, AmTech was encouraged to learn about inroads FSLR is making in France with a large customer, EDF Energies Nouvelles.



EDF announced that they will be using FSLR modules for the construction of a 7 megawatt solar farm in mainland France. The plant should begin service by the end of the year. Here are AmTech’s key points:

While not a huge revenue number (~$17M assuming Q108 ASPs), Illustrates traction in new geographies with favourable economics such as France

EDF announced it has commissioned projects in Italy and the United States as well (we assume using future allocations of FSLR modules).

Illustrates continued sold-out status of FSLR modules as EDF recently increased contract with FSLR.

AmTech reiterares BUY on FLSR into earnings season.

