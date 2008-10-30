First Solar (FSLR): Q3 Results Beat, Outlook Light

As expected, FIrst Solar (FSLR) beat street consensus in Q3 pretty easily. EPS of $1.20 per share sailed past estimates of $1.01. Revenue of $348 million edged past the $339 million. But this is all old news, what matter is the outlook for the industry. There’s nothing on that in the release, so we’re listening to the call to see what they say.



On the conference call, the company is calling for 2009 revenue of $2-$2.1 billion, which is below the street’s $2.19 billion. But it’s well ahead of the report we cited this morning, which called for revenue of $1.86 billion.

Shares are down 7% after hours.

