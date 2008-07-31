First Solar (FSLR) Q2 Preview: Market Expecting a Blowout

First Solar (FSLR) reports Q2 earnings after the bell today (Wed, July 30th). The market expects a blowout and strong guidance, and if we don’t get it, the stock will get hammered. We’ll be covering the conference call here LIVE at 4:30pm EST.



Key Metrics:



Q2 EPS: $0.58 consensus, $0.70 whisper

Q2 Revenue: $216.9 million consensus

Gross Margin: 49% consensus

2008 Guidance/Consensus: $975 million to $1.05 billion in revenues ($1.04 billion consensus) 420MW to 460MW of shipments $36 million to $39 million in plant start-up costs $50 million to $52 million stock-based compensation GAAP operating margin of 25% to 30% with a 28% to 30% tax rate 83 million to 84 million fully diluted shares outstanding $500 million in capex EPS: $2.95 consensus

$975 million to $1.05 billion in revenues ($1.04 billion consensus)

420MW to 460MW of shipments

$36 million to $39 million in plant start-up costs

$50 million to $52 million stock-based compensation

GAAP operating margin of 25% to 30% with a 28% to 30% tax rate

83 million to 84 million fully diluted shares outstanding

$500 million in capex

EPS: $2.95 consensus

2009 Consensus EPS: $5.84 consensus Revenue: $1.88 billion consensus

EPS: $5.84 consensus

Revenue: $1.88 billion consensus

We’re looking for colour on:

speed, progress and outlook for the Malaysian plant ramp up

how much margin pressure there will be in the near-term due to the high costs of ramping up in Malaysia

strength of the US utility (and possibly residential) market demand with or without ITCs (Investment Tax Credits)

likelihood of further subsidies around the world and FLSR strategy for taking advantage of them

efficiency improvements

possibility of a weaker Euro (the currency FSLR receives a vast majority of their revenue in)

how they will respond to the increased competition as countless technology companies, from General Electric (GE) to Intel (INTC), take the plunge into solar

And, of course, any reassurances regarding the possible toxicity of their cadmium telluride (CdTe) cells, their supply of Tellurium (a rare element necessary for the production of their CdTe cells), and FSLR’s insider stock sales.

