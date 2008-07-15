First Solar (FSLR): Production, Forex, and Efficiency To Drive Q2 Upside

As investors gear up for First Solar’s (FSLR) end of July Q2 earnings, Credit Suisse gives three reasons for upside potential: production, currency and efficiency. The bank believes their $330 target is within reach.



Expect upside in Q208:

Once again production and currency should benefit Q2. We suspect Malaysia-1 plant is ramping ahead of plan, and could drive Jun EPS to higher end of 60-65c, above consensus at $217m and $0.58, our print estimates are at $201mm and 56c.

We suspect there can be 10MW+ upside to our ~82MW production estimate in 2Q08. In addition, Euro appreciated ~4.2% q/q, which could drive 5c+ upside to our $2.45 ASP (flat q/q). We are modelling a ~1.5% decline in module cost. We expect ~$7mm in ramp costs in C2Q, and start up cost of $5m (Malaysian pull in could drive this higher, but note above production/ASP assumptions are conservative). FSLR’s efficiency has remained flat for 3 quarters at ~10.5% (incl 1Q08), we suspect efficiency should inflect up in 2Q/3Q08.

Credit Suisse reiterates OUTPERFORM on First Solar (FSLR), target price $330.

See Also:

Latest First Solar (FSLR) News and Analysis

First Solar (FSLR) and Co: Q2 Solar Earnings Preview (FSLR, ENER, WFR)

First Solar (FSLR): Expect Strong Q2 But US Market Will Disappoint–So SELL (FSLR)

First Solar (FSLR): US Finally Proposes Residential Solar Subsidies (FSLR)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.