First Solar (FSLR) And Collapsing Solar Stocks Get Another Bull

Caris has initiated bullish calls on four major solar stocks. All of the stocks besides First Solar (FSLR) have seen much better days–which obviously means this might be a buying opportunity. But Caris’s logic seems to boil down to “Solar’s gonna be huuuuuge.”



First Solar (FSLR) initiated with BUY, target price $350. Logic:

revenue growth from the expansion of thin film solar technology

technology leadership

SunPower (SPWR) initiated with ABOVE AVERAGE, target price $80. Logic:

strong revenue growth expected

Evergreen Solar (ESLR) initiated with ABOVE AVERAGE, target price $11. Logic:

high growth expected for crystalline based PV technology

MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR) initiated with ABOVE AVERAGE, target price $60. Logic:

company has a strong pipeline of business for solar opportunities

