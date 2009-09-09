First Solar Enters $300 Million Credit Facility

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the nation’s largest solar panel maker, said Wednesday that it has entered into a $300 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of nine financial institutions.



First Solar said it will use the facility, which was oversubscribed and has a three-year term, for general corporate purposes including the issuance of letters of credit.

J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. and Bank of America/Merrill Lynch served as joint lead arrangers and book runners.

First Solar shares gained 49 cents to $134.90 in premarket trading.

