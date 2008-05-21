First Solar (FSLR) Downgraded On Margin Risk, Price

First Solar (FSLR) has been the high-flier in the red-hot solar sector, but Friedman Billings is still not buying the hype. They have cut the stock from Market Perform to UNDERPERFORM, citing margin risks associated with aggressive utility-scale projects in the US. They believe the stock (currently just under $300) does not properly take into account the downside EPS risk. FB nevertheless raises its target to $200 from $115.



See Also: Citi Loves First Solar, Pees On Rest of Solar Industry

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.