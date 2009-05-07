First Solar CFO Dumped $3 Million In Stock

First Solar (FSLR) CFO dumped $3 million in stock on May 1st. [Green Stocks]

Oil goes over $57 a barrel for the first time this year. [Bloomberg]

China is ready to join a global carbon emissions reduction plan. [Guardian]

GM has a net loss of $6 billion for Q1 [Release]

Henry Waxman is willing to give away $40 billion worth of free credits in cap and trade plan. [Bloomberg]

Solar startup nanogram thinks it can produce panels for les $1.50 per watt [Gunther Portfolio]

Businesses can’t afford to invest in energy efficiency projects [Earth2Tech]

Yucca Mountain is done, says Harry Reid. [Environmental Capital]

Japan is just waking up to peak oil. [Peak Oil News]

